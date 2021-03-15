Tri Continental Corporation (TY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Tri Continental Corporation (TY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -74.72% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TY was $32.02, representing a -0.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.10 and a 89.02% increase over the 52 week low of $16.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TY Dividend History page.

