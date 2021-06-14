Tri Continental Corporation (TY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Tri Continental Corporation (TY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.535 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 118.37% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.91, the dividend yield is 6.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TY was $34.91, representing a -0.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.96 and a 44.79% increase over the 52 week low of $24.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.