Tri Continental Corporation (TY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Tri Continental Corporation (TY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.969 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 269.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.44, the dividend yield is 13.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TY was $29.44, representing a -1.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.87 and a 73.79% increase over the 52 week low of $16.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

