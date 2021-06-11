Tri Continental About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/21, Tri Continental Corporation (Symbol: TY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5354, payable on 6/24/21. As a percentage of TY's recent stock price of $34.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Tri Continental Corporation to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when TY shares open for trading on 6/15/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TY's low point in its 52 week range is $23.7927 per share, with $34.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.83.

In Friday trading, Tri Continental Corporation shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

