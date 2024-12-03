News & Insights

Tri Chemical Laboratories Reports Strong Financial Gains

December 03, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc. (JP:4369) has released an update.

Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc. reported a substantial increase in its financial performance for the nine months ended October 31, 2024, with net sales rising by 59.5% and operating profit surging by 156.4% compared to the previous year. The company also achieved a significant growth in profit attributable to owners of the parent, highlighting a robust financial position and positive market momentum.

