Tri Chemical Laboratories Reports Strong Financial Gains

Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc. reported a substantial increase in its financial performance for the nine months ended October 31, 2024, with net sales rising by 59.5% and operating profit surging by 156.4% compared to the previous year. The company also achieved a significant growth in profit attributable to owners of the parent, highlighting a robust financial position and positive market momentum.

