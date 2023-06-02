TRGP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.30, changing hands as high as $71.38 per share. Targa Resources Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRGP's low point in its 52 week range is $55.56 per share, with $80.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.47. The TRGP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

