TRGP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.50, changing hands as high as $62.88 per share. Targa Resources Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRGP's low point in its 52 week range is $39.0553 per share, with $81.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.60.

