Trezor Launches Three New Security Products At Bitcoin Amsterdam

At Bitcoin Amsterdam, Trezor unveiled a trio of innovative products designed to simplify and secure the Bitcoin journey for newcomers and novices. The "Trezor Safe" line, featuring the Trezor Safe 3 hardware wallet and the limited edition Trezor Safe 3 Bitcoin only model, marks the company's commitment to self-custody in style. In addition, Trezor introduces the "Trezor Keep Family" of metal backup solutions with its three variants of the Trezor Keep Metal.

"Self custody stands on 3 pillars. security, privacy, and usability. But why even bother with self custody?" said Trezor CEO, Matěj Žák. "More than $4 billion worth of bitcoin and altcoins got stolen through all kind of hacks from exchanges and custodians over Bitcoin's existence."

The Trezor Safe 3 hardware wallet promises to offer a secure and user-friendly means for crypto enthusiasts to protect their digital assets. It comes in four colors, making the protection of cryptocurrency both accessible and fashionable. As part of the 10-year anniversary celebration, Trezor also launches the limited edition Trezor Safe 3 Bitcoin only. This exclusive version is tailored for those who are dedicated to Bitcoin, safeguarding the custody of the original cryptocurrency.

The Trezor Keep Metal backup solutions come in three different variants and serve as mistake-proof, convenient solutions for securing recovery seeds. These metal backups help to ensure the safety of critical information, providing peace of mind in the event of hardware wallet loss or damage.

These hardware wallets aim to ease the transition to self-custody for both newcomers and novices in the world of Bitcoin. "Everything we can possible do in an open source way, we do it," Žák continued. "We are here to make crypto security easy for everyone."

You can watch the full announcement and the rest of the first day of Bitcoin Amsterdam 2023 here.

