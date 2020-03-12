Trex Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Trex Co Inc (Symbol: TREX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.81, changing hands as low as $76.38 per share. Trex Co Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TREX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TREX's low point in its 52 week range is $57.55 per share, with $111.8515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.31.

