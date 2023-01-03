TREX Sells Commercial Products Business to Sightline

Trex Company, Inc. TREX divested its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc., to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC.



In the first nine months of 2022, the segment generated sales of $35.1 million, which reflects 3.8% of the total net sales. Also, it incurred a net loss of $2.4 million in the said period.



President and CEO of TREX, Bryan Fairbanks, said, “The divestiture of the Trex Commercial segment reflects our decision to focus on driving the most profitable growth strategy for Trex and its shareholders through the execution of our outdoor living strategy. With the sale complete, we will dedicate our resources to accelerating conversion to composites from wood and further strengthen our leadership position in the outdoor living category.”



Trex Commercial’s products were installed in some of the largest and most prestigious sporting and entertainment venues in the country. Trex Commercial was also instrumental in helping the company capitalize on the growing trend toward more modern, commercially-inspired railing designs with the launch of its successful rod rail system, the new glass railing system and numerous other innovations that will drive future value for Trex.





Although its shares fell 0.89% on Dec 30 and 13.8% in the past three months versus the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry’s 0.5% decline, wood industry’s prospect looks good. The industry is expected to benefit from higher demand across export markets, repair and remodel (R&R) activity and more funding for carbon/ESG-related projects despite continuous supply-chain woes, lower lumber prices, inflationary pressure and lower home sales. In addition, inorganic and prudent cost-containment moves should lend support to industry in future.



Trex is also well positioned to reap benefits from the above-mentioned benefits.

