TREX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Trex Co Inc (Symbol: TREX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.52, changing hands as high as $52.57 per share. Trex Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TREX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TREX's low point in its 52 week range is $38.68 per share, with $96.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.43.

