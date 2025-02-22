TREX Earnings Preview: Recent $TREX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TREX ($TREX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $163,234,057 and earnings of $0.05 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TREX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TREX Insider Trading Activity

TREX insiders have traded $TREX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB T. RUDOLPH (SVP, CHRO) has made 2 purchases buying 92 shares for an estimated $5,254 and 1 sale selling 1,372 shares for an estimated $107,125.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TREX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of TREX stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TREX Government Contracts

We have seen $1,271,964 of award payments to $TREX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.