Trex Company price target lowered to $67 from $82 at BMO Capital

October 22, 2024 — 08:06 am EDT

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Trex Company (TREX) to $67 from $82 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 in North America Building Materials. The quarter’s results are likely to be lackluster, but this won’t matter much as investor focus has clearly shifted to 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds however that while it is getting more constructive on the 2025 housing demand backdrop, it also remains on the sidelines with most building product companies as it believes that a lot of the demand recovery is already priced into the stocks. For the company, the firm also notes that while its 2024 estimates are “derisked”, BMO warns that there is downside risk to 2025 Consensus driven by plant start-up costs as well as lapping of Q1’s “strong” channel fill-in.

