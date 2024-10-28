Trex Company options imply 9.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Trex Company (TREX) is 6.0x normal with calls leading puts 7:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.3%, or $6.18, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.3%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TREX:
- TREX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Trex Company price target lowered to $67 from $82 at BMO Capital
- Trex’s railing distribution deal with Snavely a ‘notable’ step, says Truist
- Snavely to sell Trex railing exclusively through nationwide distribution network
- Trex Company price target lowered to $73 from $77 at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.