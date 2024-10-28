Trex Company options imply 9.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Trex Company (TREX) is 6.0x normal with calls leading puts 7:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.3%, or $6.18, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.3%.

