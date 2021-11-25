Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) shareholders have earned a 52% CAGR over the last five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) share price is up a whopping 703% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also up 35% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Trex Company managed to grow its earnings per share at 30% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 52% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 67.01.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:TREX Earnings Per Share Growth November 25th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Trex Company shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 80% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 52% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Trex Company (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

