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Trex Company Names Zachary Lauer As COO

May 04, 2026 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Trex Company, Inc. (TREX), a manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking and railing, Monday announced that it has appointed Zachary Lauer as its Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President.

He fills in the vacant post left by Adam Zambanini who transitioned from the role of COO to become the company's current Chief Executive when the previous CEO retired.

Lauer has more than two decades of experience in operations, supply chain, and manufacturing leadership, including ten years with Trex. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain and Manufacturing.

Currently, TREX shares are trading at $38.34, down 1.13% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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