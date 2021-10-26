Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Looks Just Right

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 57.5x Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 10x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Trex Company could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Trex Company?

NYSE:TREX Price Based on Past Earnings October 26th 2021 free report on Trex Company

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Trex Company's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 18% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 69% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 21% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 12% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Trex Company is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Trex Company's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Trex Company, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Trex Company's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

