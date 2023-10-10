News & Insights

Trex Appoints Brenda Lovcik As SVP And CFO

October 10, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Trex Co., Inc. (TREX) announced Tuesday that it has named Brenda Lovcik as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 23, 2023.

Lovcik has over 25 years of demonstrated financial and operational success with high-profile publicly traded companies. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer, Global Products, Global Supply Chain and Global FP&A at Johnson Controls, Inc.

Prior to that, she had a successful 20-year career and held multiple senior financial roles at Medtronic, Inc. Her most recent position there was Senior Vice President, Finance and Global FP&A.

Prior to this role, she was Chief Financial Officer of several Medtronic business units with revenues ranging from $2.5 billion to $12 billion.

