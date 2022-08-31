Trevor Milton of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Just Spent US$17m On Shares

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Trevor Milton recently bought a whopping US$17m worth of stock, at a price of US$5.80. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 6.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nikola

In fact, the recent purchase by insider Trevor Milton was not their only trade of Nikola shares this year. They previously made a sale of -US$131m worth of shares at a price of US$11.97 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$5.41. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Nikola shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:NKLA Insider Trading Volume August 31st 2022

Insider Ownership Of Nikola

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Nikola insiders own 16% of the company, currently worth about US$373m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nikola Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Nikola is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

