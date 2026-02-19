Trevian Wealth Management Buys $2.7 Million of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Key Points

Trevian Wealth Management added 29,976 shares of ONEQ in the fourth quarter.

The firm's 13F showed the stake worth $2.7 million on December 31, 2025.

The position represented 1.3% of reported assets in the 13F filing.

ONEQ enters the portfolio but is not listed among the fund’s top five holdings, which remain dominated by index ETFs.

On Feb. 4, 2026, Trevian Wealth Management LLC disclosed a new position in the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Feb. 4, 2026, Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired 29,976 shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.7 million, based on the average trading price during the quarter. However, the position is not one of the firm’s larger holdings, where it has shown a preference for investing in index ETFs.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, representing 1.3% of reportable 13F assets under management (AUM) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: VOO: $90.9 million (43.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: ITOT: $30.9 million (14.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: NBN: $14.6 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VXF: $6.8 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VTI: $6.6 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of Feb. 4, 2026, shares of ONEQ were priced at $90.14, up 17.2% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 1.7 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $9.4 billion Dividend Yield 0.55% Price (as of market close 2/4/26) $90.14 1-Year Total Return 17.2%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy seeks to replicate the performance of the Nasdaq Composite Index by allocating at least 80% of assets to constituent equities using statistical sampling techniques.

The fund's portfolio is broadly diversified across market capitalizations and industries represented in the Nasdaq Composite, providing exposure to thousands of U.S.-listed growth and technology-oriented companies.

Structured as an index-tracking ETF, it offers a passively managed vehicle for investors seeking broad Nasdaq exposure.

The Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF is a passively managed fund that closely tracks the Nasdaq Composite Index. With a market capitalization of $9.2 billion, the ETF provides investors with cost-efficient access to a diverse array of U.S. equities, particularly in technology and growth sectors.

The fund's systematic approach and broad portfolio composition make it a suitable core holding for investors seeking long-term exposure to the innovation-driven Nasdaq market. Its competitive yield and strong one-year total return further enhance its appeal for diversified equity allocation strategies.

What this transaction means for investors

Trevian Wealth Management owns several index ETFs among its top holdings. This can be a simple and effective strategy for generating returns. ONEQ tracks the stocks that make up the Nasdaq Composite, providing a low-cost way to gain instant diversification across a basket of thousands of index stocks.

The Nasdaq offers broad exposure to leading tech companies in artificial intelligence (AI) and other fast-growing areas of the economy. ONEQ’s outperformance of the S&P 500 over the past year shows that this has been a winning strategy in the current bull market.

However, Trevian was also adding to top positions in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT). This is a safe way to benefit from rising stock prices without picking winners and losers among individual stocks. However, the firm also holds positions in several of the Magnificent Seven.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

