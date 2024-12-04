Trevi Therapeutics price target raised to $9 from $8 at JonesResearch

JonesResearch raised the firm’s price target on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) to $9 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company announced positive topline results from Haduvio’s human abuse potential study, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the data as a “de-risking event,” saying it now has increased conviction that the drug is likely to show a positive risk-reward in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or third-line refractory chronic cough populations with critical unmet need.

