Trevi Therapeutics price target raised to $9 from $8 at JonesResearch

JonesResearch raised the firm’s price target on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) to $9 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company announced positive topline results from Haduvio’s human abuse potential study, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the data as a “de-risking event,” saying it now has increased conviction that the drug is likely to show a positive risk-reward in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or third-line refractory chronic cough populations with critical unmet need.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.