TREVI THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $TRVI Reports Quarterly Earnings

TREVI THERAPEUTICS ($TRVI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, beating estimates of -$0.12 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

TREVI THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

TREVI THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $TRVI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FARRELL SIMON (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 81,313 shares for an estimated $548,877.

TREVI THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of TREVI THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TREVI THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRVI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

TREVI THERAPEUTICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRVI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TRVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $6.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $6.0 on 10/04/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.