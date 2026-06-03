Trevi Therapeutics Is Up 100%, Pivotal bioVenture Adds Anyway. Here's Why That Matters.

Key Points

Added 296,944 shares of Trevi Therapeutics; estimated buy value ~$3.32 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose by $2.80 million, reflecting both trade activity and stock price movement.

Transaction size equates to 1.19% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners' reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 1,553,726 shares valued at $18.54 million as of March 31, 2026.

Trevi Therapeutics now represents 6.63% of fund AUM.

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Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the first quarter, acquiring 296,944 shares in an estimated $3.32 million trade based on average quarterly pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) by 296,944 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.32 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. At quarter end, the fund reported holding 1,553,726 shares, with a position value of $18.54 million. The net position value increased by $2.80 million, reflecting both share purchases and stock price appreciation.

What else to know

Pivotal bioVenture Partners' buy brings its Trevi Therapeutics position to 6.63% of reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: PCVX: $79.75 million (28.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: OCS: $44.68 million (15.97% of AUM) NYSE: EVMN: $44.30 million (15.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: ARQT: $31.94 million (11.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: TRVI: $18.5 million (6.6% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, Trevi Therapeutics shares were priced at $15.27, up 136.4% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 109.92 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-13) $15.27 Market Capitalization $2.14 billion Net Income (TTM) ($45.61 million) One-Year Price Change 136.38%

Company Snapshot

Trevi Therapeutics focuses on the development of Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine targeting serious neurologically mediated conditions such as chronic pruritus and chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value through pharmaceutical research and development with the aim of future commercialization and licensing agreements.

Primary customers include healthcare providers, specialists, and patients affected by chronic neurological and pulmonary conditions, with a focus on underserved therapeutic markets.

Trevi Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with a strategic focus on advancing therapies for neurologically mediated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary formulation, Haduvio, to address significant unmet medical needs in chronic pruritus and chronic cough. Its competitive edge lies in its targeted approach and ongoing late-stage clinical trials, positioning it to capture value in specialized therapeutic areas.

What this transaction means for investors

Buying into a biotech stock after it has already doubled suggests confidence in something fundamental, not momentum chasing. Pivotal bioVenture Partners, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm, increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics in Q1, acquiring roughly $3.32 million in shares despite the stock's massive rally over the last year.

For average investors, Trevi is clinical-stage biotech investing, which is high-risk, high-reward. The upside case is straightforward: If Haduvio gains FDA approval and captures meaningful market share in chronic cough across multiple indications, the company could generate substantial revenue and the stock could deliver outsize returns. Analysts see significant runway.

But the risks are equally real. Clinical trials often fail. And IPF is a relatively small patient population. Competing therapies or reimbursement challenges could derail the story. Venture investors like Pivotal adding to their positions is validation of the science and clinical progress, but it doesn't guarantee success. This stock is only appropriate for investors comfortable with the possibility of losing money in exchange for potential multibagger returns. If you need steady income or capital preservation, Trevi isn't for you. If you can stomach volatility and have conviction in the science, the risk-reward may justify a position.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.