Trevi-Finanziaria’s CFO Resigns Amidst Global Operations

Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. announces the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Massimo Sala, effective January 11, 2025, as he pursues a new professional challenge. The company is actively seeking a successor to ensure a seamless transition. Trevi Group, a leader in underground engineering, continues its presence in 90 countries, leveraging its international reach and specialized expertise.

