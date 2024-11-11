News & Insights

Stocks

Trevi-Finanziaria’s CFO Resigns Amidst Global Operations

November 11, 2024 — 01:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (IT:TFIN) has released an update.

Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. announces the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Massimo Sala, effective January 11, 2025, as he pursues a new professional challenge. The company is actively seeking a successor to ensure a seamless transition. Trevi Group, a leader in underground engineering, continues its presence in 90 countries, leveraging its international reach and specialized expertise.

For further insights into IT:TFIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.