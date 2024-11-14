News & Insights

Trevi Finanziaria Shows Strong Order Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (IT:TFIN) has released an update.

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. reports significant growth in its order backlog, reaching €770 million by September 2024, marking a 29% increase from the previous year. The company also acquired new orders totaling €450.1 million, maintaining a robust business performance forecasted for 2024. Despite the growth in orders, the company’s net financial debt rose slightly to €221.3 million.

