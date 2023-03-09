Trevena (TRVN) Initiates Proof-of-Concept for Epilepsy Candidate

Shares of Trevena TRVN gained 2.19% on Mar 8, after the company announced the initiation of a new study that complements the ongoing phase I proof-of-concept study to evaluate TRV045 — a novel sphingosine-1- phosphate receptor modulator selective for the S1P receptor subtype 1.

Trevena's shares have dropped 91.1% in the past year compared with the industry's 3.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This is the second proof-of-concept study that will evaluate TRV045 as a potential treatment of epilepsy. The study will assess how TRV045 affects the ability of brain cells to conduct electrical stimulation with the use of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). The effects of TMS will be explored using electromyography (EMG) and electroencephalography (EEG) to measure the potential effect of TRV045 on brain function.

The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, two-way cross-over and a multiple-dose. Twenty-four healthy male volunteers will be enrolled for the same. Each subject will receive one of two treatment sequences in random order of TRV045 250 mg followed by placebo or placebo followed by TRV045 250 mg, with each treatment sequence given once daily for four consecutive days.

Then, the EMG and EEG outcomes in response to TMS will be explored after each treatment sequence's first and last doses. The study is expected to complete enrollment by mid-2023.

The study will provide further insight into TRV045 target engagement and mechanism of action for potentially treating epilepsy and other CNS disorders. The company anticipates reporting top-line data from the study, later this year.

Trevena also has one approved product in the United States, Olinvyk (oliceridine) injection, for the management of acute pain in adults. The company’s other pipelines include TRV250, for the acute treatment of migraine, and TRV734, for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder.

