Trevena Initiates TRV027 Study In COVID-19 Patients - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) announced Monday that the Imperial College London (ICL) has initiated a proof-of-concept study for TRV027 in COVID-19 patients. The company expects to report topline data in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that will enroll approximately 60 hospitalized, non-ventilated patients aged 18 or older with a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

The primary objective of the study is to evaluate whether TRV027 reduces abnormal clotting associated with COVID-19. The study will also assess the effect of TRV027 on lung function and other clinical outcomes.

ICL is sponsoring and funding the study, with additional support through the British Heart Foundation Centre for Research Excellence Award.

TRV027 represents a uniquely targeted approach to potentially treating some of the serious and deadly complications associated with COVID-19. TRV027 is a novel AT1 receptor selective agonist with the potential to treat acute lung damage / abnormal blood clotting associated with COVID-19.

TRV027 specifically binds to and rebalances AT1 receptor activation, blocking the damaging pathway that leads to ARDS and abnormal blood clotting conditions such as stroke.

Additionally, the unique mechanism of action of TRV027 selectively targets the reparative pathway that improves lung function and promotes anti-inflammatory effects.

