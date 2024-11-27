News & Insights

Stocks

Trevena Appoints Katrine Sutton as New CFO

November 27, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Trevena ( (TRVN) ) has issued an announcement.

Trevena, Inc. has appointed Katrine Sutton as its new principal financial and accounting officer, replacing Barry Shin, effective November 26, 2024. Sutton, who has been with the company since 2019, brings extensive experience from her previous role at Synergy Pharmaceuticals. This leadership change is amicable and not due to any disagreements within the company.

For an in-depth examination of TRVN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.