Trevena Appoints Katrine Sutton as New CFO

Trevena ( (TRVN) ) has issued an announcement.

Trevena, Inc. has appointed Katrine Sutton as its new principal financial and accounting officer, replacing Barry Shin, effective November 26, 2024. Sutton, who has been with the company since 2019, brings extensive experience from her previous role at Synergy Pharmaceuticals. This leadership change is amicable and not due to any disagreements within the company.

