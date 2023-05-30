Trevena Achieves Listing Compliance On Nasdaq

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Trevena, Inc. (TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced that it has met the minimum bid price requirement set by the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. As a result, Trevena's stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company said it plans to release data from the clinical proof-of-concept studies for TRV045. Additionally, the company anticipates clinical outcomes from a study involving approximately 200 patients. In the regular trading session on Friday the stock closed at $1.15, up $0.07 or 6.48%. However, during the premarket trading, the stock is currently trading at $1.1410, down $0.01 or 0.78%.

