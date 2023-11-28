Trent (NSE:TRENT) Price Target Increased by 27.71% to 2,375.74

The average one-year price target for Trent (NSE:TRENT) has been revised to 2,375.74 / share. This is an increase of 27.71% from the prior estimate of 1,860.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,459.45 to a high of 2,997.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.53% from the latest reported closing price of 2,655.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trent. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 11.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRENT is 0.35%, an increase of 17.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.25% to 17,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,565K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,419K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,405K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRENT by 21.89% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,844K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRENT by 26.16% over the last quarter.

WAINX - Wasatch Emerging India Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,337K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 1,089K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing an increase of 12.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRENT by 20.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

