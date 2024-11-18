Trendzon Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Trendzon Holdings Group Limited (HK:1865) has released an update.

Trendzon Holdings Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss the company’s interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and consider the possibility of an interim dividend. The meeting will also address other business matters, which could have significant implications for investors interested in the company’s performance.

