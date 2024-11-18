News & Insights

Stocks

Trendzon Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

November 18, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trendzon Holdings Group Limited (HK:1865) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Trendzon Holdings Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss the company’s interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and consider the possibility of an interim dividend. The meeting will also address other business matters, which could have significant implications for investors interested in the company’s performance.

For further insights into HK:1865 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.