Trendzon Holdings Completes Transformative Rights Issue

Trendzon Holdings Group Limited (HK:1865) has released an update.

Trendzon Holdings Group Limited successfully completed its Rights Issue, raising approximately HK$100.2 million after expenses. The issue, which offered four Rights Shares for every existing share, saw substantial participation, with Mr. Liu Jianfu becoming a significant shareholder. This move significantly altered the company’s shareholding structure, expanding its total issued shares to 708.4 million.

For further insights into HK:1865 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.