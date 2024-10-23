News & Insights

Trendzon Holdings Completes Transformative Rights Issue

Trendzon Holdings Group Limited (HK:1865) has released an update.

Trendzon Holdings Group Limited successfully completed its Rights Issue, raising approximately HK$100.2 million after expenses. The issue, which offered four Rights Shares for every existing share, saw substantial participation, with Mr. Liu Jianfu becoming a significant shareholder. This move significantly altered the company’s shareholding structure, expanding its total issued shares to 708.4 million.

