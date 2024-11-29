Trendzon Holdings Announces Auditor Change

Trendzon Holdings Group Limited (HK:1865) has released an update.

Trendzon Holdings Group Limited has announced a change in its auditors, with Elite Partners CPA Limited resigning due to regulatory restrictions and Confucius International CPA Limited stepping in. The board assures that this transition will not significantly impact the financial statement preparations for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This strategic move aims to maintain audit quality and serve the best interests of both the company and its shareholders.

