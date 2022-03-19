Trends with Benefits #72: An Investment Worth Toasting with Anthony Zhang

Summary

In this episode, Ed and Guest host Patrick Finn, Managing Director of ETF Business Development speak with co-founder and CEO of Vinovest, Anthony Zhang about how investors can gain access to the over $300 billion wine market.

In this season of Trends with Benefits, Ed will be joined by subject matter enthusiasts from various lines of businesses at VanEck to add in fresh insights as a cohost. In this episode, we welcome Patrick Finn, Managing Director of ETF Business Development.



How can your nightcap help you reach your investment goals? Co-founder and CEO of Vinovest, Anthony Zhang explains how wine can be viewed as an asset class. Traditionally wine might be a confusing space for investors, but with the right strategy and analysis, it can become a more mainstream part of a portfolio. We talk about how supply declines as a wine ages, creating a potential embedded supply-demand mismatch that may work to the benefit of investors. This mismatch is expected to grow worse with climate change.

Anthony noted that he views climate change as both the biggest risk and opportunity in the space - regions that traditionally were the ideal climate are growing too warm to keep up peak yield. Other areas are warming up and approaching ideal growing conditions. ESG is also a key concern for vineyards. In order to keep the land fertile, and producing they need to utilize sustainable farming methods.

Trend or Fad

Listen for Anthony’s take on trending wine regions, natural wines, finfluencers, the Big City Exodus and more.

This article was originally published by VanEck on March 9th, 2022.

