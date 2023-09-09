Trends with Benefits #107: Is Solar Energy the Solution? with Robert Lane

This episode covers the current environment for solar energy, including recent headwinds and legislation, as well as what the future of the industry looks like.

As sweltering temperatures strain the U.S. power grid, how does this help the outlook for solar energy? Robert Lane, CFO of the residential solar energy company Sunnova, joins this episode. We discuss how the Inflation Reduction Act has impacted the adoption of solar, the current hurdles of upgrading the U.S. electrical grid, and the effectiveness of net metering. Robert talks about the different forms of solar businesses, the industry’s potential for growth, and the importance of batteries. Finally, we go through what considerations to make if you’re thinking of investing in solar for your home.





Show Notes:

05:25 Factors affecting the solar industry

08:02 Distributive energy

15:44 Net metering

21:08 Outlook for batteries

22:30 Sunnova’s business model

27:20 Potential for growth in Sunnova

30:05 Deciding if solar is right for your home

34:22 Long-term trend

36:12 Trend or Fad

Listen for Robert’s view on fusion, private credit, pickleball, and cultured meat.

Follow Ed Lopez @thatEdLopez on Twitter.

You can listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube.

To receive more Trends with Benefits insights, sign up in our subscription center.

