Trends in Family Office Portfolios

Family offices are pivoting from conventional asset allocations towards a heavier focus on alternative investments like private equity, real estate, and venture capital. J.P. Morgan's recent report indicates that nearly half of these portfolios now consist of alternative assets, with larger family offices taking the lead in this shift.

This approach is driven by the desire for higher returns, reduced volatility, and better alignment with long-term wealth preservation and growth goals. These offices are capitalizing on their ability to invest in illiquid assets, which offer the potential for higher returns over time.

By engaging more directly in private companies, family offices are leveraging their entrepreneurial expertise to achieve greater alignment with their wealth preservation objectives. While traditional public markets still hold a portion of these portfolios, the emphasis is clearly shifting towards alternatives that can better meet the complex, multi-generational needs of these families.

Finsum: With macro volatility looming alts could offer more risk cover and should be heavily considered.

liquid alts

portfolio management

alts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.