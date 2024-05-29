Trendlines Group Rights Issue Over-Subscribed

Trendlines Group (SG:42T) has released an update.

The Trendlines Group Ltd. has announced the successful closure of its Rights Issue, achieving a 104.78% subscription rate, with full allocation for valid acceptances and a prioritized allotment system for excess applications. Shareholders showed strong interest, with the number of excess applications exceeding the available Rights Shares, while the company ensures the maintenance of the existing controlling interest.

For further insights into SG:42T stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.