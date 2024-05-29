News & Insights

Trendlines Group Rights Issue Over-Subscribed

Trendlines Group (SG:42T) has released an update.

The Trendlines Group Ltd. has announced the successful closure of its Rights Issue, achieving a 104.78% subscription rate, with full allocation for valid acceptances and a prioritized allotment system for excess applications. Shareholders showed strong interest, with the number of excess applications exceeding the available Rights Shares, while the company ensures the maintenance of the existing controlling interest.

