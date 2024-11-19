Trendlines Group Announces Strategic Subsidiary Merger

Trendlines Group (SG:42T) has released an update.

Trendlines Group Ltd. has announced a strategic merger of its wholly owned subsidiary, Trendlines Investments Israel Ltd., into the parent company to streamline operations and reduce costs. The merger aims to enhance management efficiency and optimize the use of assets and tax structures, without impacting the company’s financial status or shareholder interests. Completion of the merger is set for December 31, 2024, pending certain conditions and approvals.

