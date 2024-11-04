Trendlines Group Announces Key Portfolio Developments

Trendlines Group (SG:42T) has released an update.

Trendlines Group has announced significant developments within its portfolio, including Vensica Medical securing $11 million for bladder treatment trials and ElastiMed appointing a key industry figure to its board. Additionally, iRen-MEDICAL has launched an investment campaign for its innovative dialysis system. These updates reflect the company’s dynamic growth and strategic advancements in the medical sector.

