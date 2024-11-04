News & Insights

Stocks

Trendlines Group Announces Key Portfolio Developments

November 04, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trendlines Group (SG:42T) has released an update.

Trendlines Group has announced significant developments within its portfolio, including Vensica Medical securing $11 million for bladder treatment trials and ElastiMed appointing a key industry figure to its board. Additionally, iRen-MEDICAL has launched an investment campaign for its innovative dialysis system. These updates reflect the company’s dynamic growth and strategic advancements in the medical sector.

For further insights into SG:42T stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.