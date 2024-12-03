Trendlines Group Announces Key Developments and Expansions

Trendlines Group (SG:42T) has released an update.

Trendlines Group has recently made significant corporate moves, including a technical merger and disposal of business units. Its portfolio companies are also making strides, with Limaca Medical entering the US market, Phytolon securing investment for natural food colorings, Sol Chip landing a large order in Europe, and EcoPhage expanding into the Brazilian market. These developments highlight Trendlines’ dynamic approach and potential growth in the financial markets.

