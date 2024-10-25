TrenDevice S.p.A. Faces Revenue and EBITDA Decline

TrenDevice S.p.A. (IT:TD) has released an update.

TrenDevice S.p.A., a prominent player in the circular economy sector, reported a 16% decline in revenues and a 43% drop in EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024, largely due to a change in suppliers and increased competition in the Italian market. Despite these financial setbacks, the company maintained its environmental contributions, preventing 508 tons of CO2 emissions in Q3 2024. CEO Alessandro Palmisano emphasized the company’s focus on organic growth and potential market expansion to achieve financial stability.

For further insights into IT:TD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.