Trend Micro (TYO:4704) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 7,009.10

The average one-year price target for Trend Micro (TYO:4704) has been revised to 7,009.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 6,643.34 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,747.00 to a high of 9,345.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.92% from the latest reported closing price of 7,868.00 / share.

Trend Micro Maintains 1.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.92%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trend Micro. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4704 is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.84% to 15,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 3,624K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing an increase of 15.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4704 by 6.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,542K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4704 by 7.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 907K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4704 by 18.58% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 767K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4704 by 0.41% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 758K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4704 by 1.89% over the last quarter.

