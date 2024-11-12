Trend Micro Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth

Trend Micro ( (TMICF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Trend Micro presented to its investors.

Trend Micro Incorporated, a leader in the cybersecurity industry, is known for providing a range of security solutions including network, endpoint, and cloud security, as well as AI-powered next-gen SOC security. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates globally, addressing the increasing need for advanced cybersecurity measures amid rising digital threats.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Trend Micro highlighted a strong performance with significant growth in key financial metrics. The company reported consolidated net sales of 202,658 million yen, reflecting a 10.3% increase compared to the same period last year. Operating income saw a notable rise of 32.5%, reaching 39,237 million yen, while net income attributable to owners of the parent more than doubled, marking a 106.3% increase to 26,418 million yen.

Among the main points, the Asia Pacific region led sales growth with a 23.0% increase, driven by strong demand for Trend Micro’s Vision One platform and AI-powered security solutions. The European market also performed well, achieving an 18.2% increase in net sales. However, the company faced challenges such as increased costs due to currency fluctuations and growing expenses related to cloud services.

Despite a decrease in total assets and net assets due to substantial shareholder returns and treasury stock purchases, Trend Micro remains optimistic about its future financial performance. The company maintains its forecast for the full fiscal year, projecting net sales of 271,000 million yen and a significant rise in net income attributable to owners of the parent by 222.4%.

Looking ahead, Trend Micro is poised to continue its growth trajectory by capitalizing on the rising demand for cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The management remains focused on navigating currency impacts and cost challenges while leveraging its innovative security technologies to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers globally.

