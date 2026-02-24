Trend Micro Incorporated - Depositary Receipt (TMICY) Price Target Decreased by 12.18% to 49.11

The average one-year price target for Trend Micro Incorporated - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TMICY) has been revised to $49.11 / share. This is a decrease of 12.18% from the prior estimate of $55.91 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $39.76 to a high of $66.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.38% from the latest reported closing price of $45.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trend Micro Incorporated - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMICY is 0.01%, an increase of 13.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 688.19% to 108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 102K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 92.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMICY by 273.53% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 20.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMICY by 4.56% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 43.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMICY by 0.75% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 45.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMICY by 53.01% over the last quarter.

