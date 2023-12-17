Trend Micro Incorporated - ADR - Sponsor (TMICY) Price Target Increased by 11.70% to 49.77

The average one-year price target for Trend Micro Incorporated - ADR - Sponsor (OTC:TMICY) has been revised to 49.77 / share. This is an increase of 11.70% from the prior estimate of 44.55 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.71 to a high of 66.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.13% from the latest reported closing price of 57.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trend Micro Incorporated - ADR - Sponsor. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMICY is 0.04%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.06% to 18K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 12.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMICY by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 70.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMICY by 58.15% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

