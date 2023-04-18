Tremor International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TRMR) Stock Jumps 6.8%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Tremor International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TRMR) shares ended the last trading session 6.8% higher at $6.16. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s increased share in the CTV market, strong customer base and efforts toward integrating enhanced technology and data capabilities in linear TV and CTV cross-planning.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -120%. Revenues are expected to be $71.25 million, down 11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Tremor International Ltd. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TRMR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Tremor International Ltd. Sponsored ADR is part of the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry. Stagwell (STGW), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5.9% higher at $6.70. STGW has returned -2.6% in the past month.

For Stagwell , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.22. This represents a change of +120% from what the company reported a year ago. Stagwell currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

