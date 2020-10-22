Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TRMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.8, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRMT was $2.8, representing a -59.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.86 and a 71.78% increase over the 52 week low of $1.63.

TRMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). TRMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9.

