Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TRMT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRMT was $6.08, representing a -44.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $11 and a 57.31% increase over the 52 week low of $3.87.

TRMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). TRMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65.

