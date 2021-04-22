Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2021

Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -81.13% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRMT was $6.22, representing a -5.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.60 and a 281.6% increase over the 52 week low of $1.63.

TRMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). TRMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRMT Dividend History page.

